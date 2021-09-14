हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Diaries 26/11

‘It is a story that has been very close to my heart’, says Nikkhil Advani after Mumbai Diaries 26/11 success

Mumbai 26/11 premiered on 9th September and is available exclusively to Amazon Prime Videos members across 240 countries around the world.

'It is a story that has been very close to my heart', says Nikkhil Advani after Mumbai Diaries 26/11 success

New Delhi:

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video’s latest show ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ has been garnering rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike since its release on September 9. Nikkhil Advani, the director of the drama series has now opened up on the reason that he feels contributed to the success of the show.

"We all are so happy for the praise Mumbai Diaries 26/11 has been garnering. It's overwhelming to see everyone’s effort getting recognition from the audiences, especially as it is a story that has been very close to my heart. Viewers from across have been sending in lovely messages of appreciation and it's been so heartwarming to receive such a phenomenal response. Their reactions has made the show a must watch, and I am truly humbled," shared Nikkhil.

The series has been getting lots of praises since the time of its trailer launch. The show's trailer was unveiled at the 'Taj Gateway' in the presence of dignitaries. A tribute to frontline workers was also paid at the time of the launch.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is based on a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama that is set against the terrifying, unforgettable night that, on the one hand, ravaged the city, but on the other hand, also united its people and strengthened their resolve to stand against any adversity.

The cast of the series includes Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sandesh Kulkarni, Satyajeet Dubey and Prakash Belawadi alongside Konkona Sen Sharma.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the series depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that devastated the city of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

