Mahabharat on OTT: Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena set to bring grand epic on digital platform

New Delhi: Madhu Mantena is a producer who has delivered great content to the audience with his Mythoverse studios and is also well known for his amazing knowledge of the Indian audience’s psyche. While keeping up his zest of producing audience-favourite content, the producer has recently announced that he will be bringing the greatest epic of the Indian entertainment industry, Mahabharata, to OTT giant Disney Plus Hotstar.

Moreover, the announcement happened at D23 Expo, the ultimate Disney fan event held in Florida. This certainly has come as the biggest announcement of the year as the Indian audience will again be able to experience the epic mythological tale in a whole new format. While this has certainly come as an association of ace producers, Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena, they have also collaborated before to bring yet another Indian epic live action trilogy, 'Ramayana', which they announced in 2019 that will be made in different languages.

The show is based on one of the greatest epics to come out of ancient India. The Mahabharata speaks of the ultimate conflict between Dharma and Adharma, manifested through the battle for succession between the Pandava and Kaurava princes.

Madhu Mantena while speaking aout he project said, “For centuries Indian epics have captured the imagination of billions around the world. These epics are deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation. The Mahabharata - one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses. It is said that every known emotional conflict experienced by mankind finds form in Mahabharat through its complex characters and storylines. We at Mythoverse are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity provided by Disney+ Hotstar to bring out a rendition of this great Indian epic Mahabharata and for announcing this news on a prestigious global platform at the D23 Expo.”

High-ranking studio officials from the firm, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and Disney celebrities congregate at the D23 Fan Club Expo to tease and preview Disney's most recent lineup of upcoming Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar movies, animated features, television shows, and theme park attractions.