NewsWeb Series
MAHARANI

Maharani 2: Sohum Shah is back as Bheema Bharti with a new look!

With the show, Sohum Shah proved how one doesn’t need to fall into a stereotype and make an impact with originality - In the second season of the show, the actor is back out of prison with new energy and in an all-new avatar and his heavy beard and moustache look has us immensely curious as Bheema Bharti is all set to spring a new surprise on the audience.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
  • As Maharani’s powerful yet complex Bheema Bharti, Sohum Shah proved to be a talent to reckon with.
  • After the success of the series, comes the second installment 'Maharani 2' whose teaser has everyone talking!

Trending Photos

Maharani 2: Sohum Shah is back as Bheema Bharti with a new look!

New Delhi: As Maharani’s powerful yet complex Bheema Bharti, Sohum Shah proved to be a talent to reckon with. After the success of the series, comes the second installment 'Maharani 2' whose teaser has everyone talking!

With the show, Sohum Shah,  proved how one doesn’t need to fall into a stereotype and make an impact with originality - In the second season of the show, the actor is back out of prison with new energy and in an all-new avatar and his heavy beard and moustache look has us immensely curious as Bheema Bharti is all set to spring a new surprise on the audience. 

 Taking to his social media he shared- "Jail ke taale tootenge, Bheema Bharti chootenge! @iamhumaq hum apni satta phirse lene aa rahe hain, tyaar ho jaaye #MaharaniS2 @subkapoor"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Undoubtedly a method actor, who gets under the skin of his characters, Sohum also enjoys transforming into these characters with the aim of not just playing them on screen, but actually becoming them.

After versatile roles in Ship of Theseus,for which he won a National award, Simran, Tumbbad, Bard of Blood, The Big Bull and now Maharani Sohum Shah truly stands out as a distinct artist who isn't afraid to experiment.

The actor now has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer, as he looks forward to one of the busiest years in his professional career with ‘Maharani 2’, the feature film ‘Sanaa’ and several other developments in the pipeline.

 

Live TV

MaharaniMaharani 2Huma QureshiSohum Shah

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022