हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ali Fazal

Mirzapur's Guddu Pandit begins preparation for Season 3, shares his look

'Mirzapur' also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead along with Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

Mirzapur&#039;s Guddu Pandit begins preparation for Season 3, shares his look

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal on Thursday (May 12) said he has begun rehearsals for the much awaited third season of the popular crime drama series 'Mirzapur'. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the Prime Video series first premiered in 2018. Its second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most watched shows in India.

Fazal, who features on the show as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, posted a picture on Instagram to announce the prep for the third season. "And the time begins! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on. Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! Guddu aa rahe hai apne aap (Guddu is coming)," the 36-year-old actor captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

'Mirzapur' also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead along with Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The second season of the show also introduced new characters, played by actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ali FazalMirzapurMirzapur 3Farhan AkhtarRitesh SidhwaniAmazon Prime
Next
Story

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ special screening: Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh and others mark attendance

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy: What was Varanasi court's verdict?