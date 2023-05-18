topStoriesenglish2609785
Modern Love Chennai’s New Track ‘Kukunnu’ Is All About Young Romance- Watch

Prime Video dropped the lyrical video of ‘Kukunnu’ from Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji episode in anthology 'Modern Love Chennai'. 

May 18, 2023

New Delhi: Apart from bringing together some of the brilliant filmmakers together to weave six deep and cheerful love stories set in Chennai, Amazon Original series Modern Love Chennai has accomplished of a musical feat – a music album featuring melodies by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sean Roldan and G. V. Prakash.  

Prime Video today dropped the lyrical video of ‘Kukunnu’ from Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji episode in Modern Love Chennai. The catch melody, sung by Vagu Mazan & Ramya Nambeesan and lyrics written by Yuga Bharathi. The song is an expression of the mood and vibe of the protagonist who has fallen in love, describing the emotions of the young and new romance.  

“Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers,” said Thiagarajan Kumararaja, creator of the series and writer-director of one of the episodes. 

Watch the lyrical video here

Following the success of ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’, ‘Modern Love Chennai’ will explore relationships by pushing boundaries and promises to warm your hearts while illustrating a blend of compelling stories set in Chennai. The series will stream on Prime Video starting 18th May. 

