'Moonknight' , the Marvel web series, may return for a second season

New Delhi: Moon Knight, the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero origin series starring 'Dune' actor Oscar Issac might be returning for a second season if a recent tiktok is to be beleived.

Mohamed Diab, the show's executive producer, tweeted a TikTok video that appeared to show him and Oscar Isaac, the star of the MCU show, in Egypt. Is there a season two? It is the question that Diab and Isaac posed in the video. "Why else would we be in Cairo?", the actor who plays Steven Grant/Marc Spector said in response.

The show, which premiered in March on Disney Plus, was well received by fans and critics alike. A man named Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (Mark Grant, the alternate personality), and works for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, is at the centre of the story, which is mostly set in London and Egypt. The Egyptian goddess Ammit, who renders judgement on people according to their future sins, has power that Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) intends to unleash. Grant spector (Marc spector) and Layla El-Fouly (May Calaway), Grant's wife, battle to thwart Arthur's plans throughout the entire season.

The third alter, Jake Lockley, was briefly introduced to us at the close of season one. Lockley, a significant character in the Moon Knight Marvel comic book, may continue this plot in the second season.

The series which has six episodes was directed by Caden Butera and was written by Doug Moench.