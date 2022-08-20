Netflix shares first look for season 4 of hit series 'Sex Education'

Neflix has just released the first look of one of their most loved and appreciated shows on the platform, 'Sex Education 4'

The official account of the streamer released a short clip featuring some of the cast members with a addition of a new face and wrote,"we’ve reached 4th base

welcoming dan levy as mr molloy. someone tell patrick".

Here is the post shared by the streamer.

Season four of the series will see the introduction of a new character, Mr. Molloy, to be played by "Schitts Creek" actor Dan Levy.

The series, which premiered in 2019, centres on a teenaged boy (Otis Milburn) whose mother is a sex therapist and who joins forces with a high school classmate (Maeve Wiley) to establish a secret sex therapy clinic at school. The show, since its release, has become one of the most loved shows on the platform and has received critical appreciation for its handling of issues related to sex, sexual identity, and body image.

The series stars 'The Boy in Striped Pajamas' famed Asa Butterfield in the main role, with a host of supporting cast members such as Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood. The series was created by Laurie Nunn, and it remains to be seen what season 4 will bring to its audience.