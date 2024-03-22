New Show : ‘Family Aaj Kal’ Announced

New Delhi : A New Indian family drama titled 'Family Aaj Kal' has been announced. The show will be out on Sony LIV on April 3.

As per a statement, 'Family Aaj Kal' is set against the bustling backdrop of Delhi. The show promises to take the audience "on an emotional rollercoaster through the highs and lows of family life."

However, The trailer shows the lead character telling her family that she is in love with a cab driver and wants to marry him. What follows is a drama and confusion and anxiety for her family as they worry about the future and financial stability of their daughter.To understand the financial and social lifestyle of a cab driver, the parents go on an interrogation drive with cab drivers across the city.

Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, the late Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh, and Masood Akhtar feature in the show, which is produced by Anushka Shah of Civic Studios . The Show is written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by Parikshit Joshi.

Talking about the show, Apoorva Arora said, "Being part of Family Aaj Kal lets me highlight an important but often overlooked aspect of modern family life. Playing a character like Meher is a wonderful chance for me to connect with audiences in a way that reflects their daily lives. I'm excited for viewers to meet Meher and her imperfect family." (Inputs : ANI )