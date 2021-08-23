हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nucleya

Nucleya composes anthem to celebrate 'Money Heist' last season

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) artist Nucleya has composed an anthem titled 'Jaldi Aao' to celebrate the fifth and final season of the popular Netflix show 'Money Heist'.

Nucleya composes anthem to celebrate &#039;Money Heist&#039; last season
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Electronic Dance Music (EDM) artist Nucleya has composed an anthem titled 'Jaldi Aao' to celebrate the fifth and final season of the popular Netflix show 'Money Heist'.

The song, composed by Nucleya, features celebrity fans such as Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey and Shruti Haasan. 

Nucleya, whose real name is Udyan Sagar, said: "I'm a huge fan of 'Money Heist', so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling."

'Jaldi Aao' is a funky recreation of the iconic 'Bella Ciao'. Dedicated to the fans of the show, the anthem encapsulates all our emotions perfectly and highlights our love for the characters.

The 41-year-old musician added: "Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artistes who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is - 'Money Heist - Jaldi Aao'!"

Part five of the iconic Spanish series will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and released in two volumes - September 3 and December 3 on Netflix.

