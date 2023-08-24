trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653140
FAWAD KHAN

Pakistan's Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan And Sanam Saeed's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo In Netflix's First Pakistani Original Show

Pakistani Show on Netflix: Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will reunite Fawad and Mahira in yet another adaptation of the author of Humsafar. 

Aug 24, 2023
New Delhi: Netflix is set to bring the hottest Pakistani stars together for its first-ever Original show from the country. Titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo features the dashing Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir. It will headline Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original show, reports Variety. 

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name. The story revolves around a Harvard law student, who keeps himself aloof after an incident takes a toll on his life. 

Social media is also abuzz with the exciting news of this stellar star cast coming together for a Netflix-backed show.

Besides these stunning faces in the lead, other big names who reportedly will be seen on the show include  Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed. 

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will be set across Italy, the UK and Pakistan. However, the official release date of the show is awaited.

According to Variety report, a Dubai-based Momina Duraid Films FZ – LLC is producing the series.

