New Delhi: Netflix is set to bring the hottest Pakistani stars together for its first-ever Original show from the country. Titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo features the dashing Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir. It will headline Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original show, reports Variety.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name. The story revolves around a Harvard law student, who keeps himself aloof after an incident takes a toll on his life.

Besides these stunning faces in the lead, other big names who reportedly will be seen on the show include Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will be set across Italy, the UK and Pakistan. However, the official release date of the show is awaited.

According to Variety report, a Dubai-based Momina Duraid Films FZ – LLC is producing the series.