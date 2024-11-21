Advertisement
MISMATCHED SEASON 3

Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf Reveal Mismatched Season 3 Release Date

Netflix shared a video featuring the duo and announced that the series will return on Dec 13.

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 03:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf Reveal Mismatched Season 3 Release Date (Image: @netflix/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Fans of 'Mismatched' can finally mark their calendars as Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf have announced the release date for the much-awaited Season 3. Taking to its Instagram account on Thursday, Netflix shared a video featuring the duo and announced that the series will return on Dec 13.

The announcement video showcased the cute chemistry between Rohit and Prajakta, with a humorous exchange that ended with the release date cleverly revealed on a coffee mug.

The caption read, "WE HAVE A DATE!!! Mismatched Season 3, arrives on 13 December, only on Netflix!"

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her. Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade also featured in the first and second seasons of Mismatched.

Rohit made his film debut with 'Dear Zindagi' (2016) in a supporting role. He later starred in films such as 'Hichki', 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'Ludo'.

However, it's Netflix's series 'Mismatched' that made him extremely popular. He also earned the tag of being referred to as a 'national crush' with fangirls crushing over him after watching his performance in the show.

The actor was recently seen in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury. 

