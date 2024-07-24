Prime Video’s 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' Introduces New Characters In Season 2

New Delhi: Ahead of this year’s highly anticipated San Diego Comic-Con, 'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' unveiled new details, teasing and introducing new characters for the eagerly awaited Season 2 premiere.

The sprawling new additions to the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation include- the great dwarf Narvi (played by Kevin Eldon), an elven map-maker from Eriador- Camnir (played by Calam Lynch), an elven archer from Lindon named Rían (played by Selina Lo) and Mirdania (played by Amelia Kenworthy) who is a protégé of master craftsman Celebrimbor.

1. Narvi, (played by Kevin Eldon)

The great dwarf, Narvi, was described by J.R.R. Tolkien as a “craftsman," a dwarf expert in smithing, and a close friend of Celebrimbor. Together, they created the famous Doors of Durin, on the west side of Khazad-dûm.

Owain Arthur, who returns as Prince Durin IV of the kingdom of Khazad-dûm said, “He’s weaving in and out of the action throughout the season. He’s only mentioned in Tolkien’s appendices, and he’s described as a great craftsman. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay had little to go on, but I think we have successfully turned this footnote into a flesh-and-blood character. As well as being this fantastic architect, we see in season 2 that he’s an adviser as well. He’s the right-hand man of King Durin.” Speaking about his character as Narvi,

Eldon said, “Narvi has an interesting journey in season 2, as the king increasingly falls under the power of the rings. These rings are getting under his skin; he’s becoming less logical and showing signs of madness. So Narvi has to make a very difficult choice about whether he obeys his natural instinct, which is to be loyal and to follow the king’s wishes or to abandon that very basic requirement of his life and instead show more loyalty to Khazad-dûm? He gets to a point where he has to leap one way or the other. I’m not going to tell you what he chooses, but it’s certainly a dilemma for him.”



2. Camnir’s (played by Calam Lynch)

Camnir’s originality is unclear but he is known as an expert elven map-maker, with a particular expertise in navigating the woods of Eriador. After unforeseen danger requires finding a new path to Eregion, Camnir’s bravery will be put to the test when Elrond’s band of warrior-elves encounters an unexpected attack on the road: The Barrow-wights.



3. Rían (played by Selina Lo)

Reputed to be one of the finest archers in Lindon, Rían, one of the members of Elrond’s recently formed band of warrior-elves. Her courage, and her aim, will prove invaluable in the fight for Eregion.



4. Mirdania (played by Amelia Kenworthy)

Mirdania is a protégé of master craftsman Celebrimbor, but her loyalty will be tested when an unexpected visitor arrives in Eregion, with the potential to alter the destiny of the Elven-smiths forever.

About The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada from August 29 exclusively on Prime Video.