ADHURA

Prime Video Sends Chills Down Spines With Adhura's Trailer, Celebrities Are Spooked

The intense horror elements showcased have raised the anticipation levels, making it one of the most awaited series in recent times.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 09:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Prime Video recently unveiled the bone-chilling trailer of its highly-anticipated Hindi horror series 'Adhura'. The series, featuring renowned actors Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh in lead roles, has left audiences trembling with excitement after the spine-tingling trailer dropped. As soon as the trailer hit the screens, viewers across were captivated by the gripping visuals and eerie storyline. 

The intense horror elements showcased have raised the anticipation levels, making it one of the most awaited series in recent times. Social media platforms were ablaze with praise from fans and industry peers alike. Several prominent Indian celebrities as well took to their social media handles to express their admiration for the spine-chilling trailer. 


Prateik Babbar writes, "looks wicked can't wait!"

Chitragandha writes, "Wow .. this is scarrry stuff! @gauravvkchawla how did u get this spooky haha.."

Dino Morea says, "This show looks super @ scary. Well done."

Ravi Debuy writes, "THIS LOOKS FANTASTIC DEAR @GAURAVVKCHAWLA ..CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AC."

Lara Bhaputi writes, "@gauravvkchawla is just trying to scare the %#$£ out of me!!!"

K Kamra writes, "Too many favourites involved in this spookfest 33 Save the date #AdhuraOnPrime July 7."

Ishika Sippy writes, "Cant wait"

Cyrus Sahukar writes, "Can't wait to binge on this !"

Anya Singh writes, "Get ready to be spooked"

With its intriguing plot, ensemble cast, and visually stunning presentation, Adhura promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of terror and suspense. The series is the first Hindi Horror series by Prime Video, showcasing their commitment to delivering unique and thrilling content to audiences across the globe. Produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, Adhura will premiere on 7th July on Prime Video.

