Russo Brothers Talk About 'Citadel' Indian, Italian Versions At The World Premiere Of The Spy-Verse; Call It A 'Globe Spanning Show'

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden starrer 'Citadel' is one of the most awaited series of the year. It is all set to rule the silver screens and fans cannot keep calm anymore. 'Citadel' is a science fiction action thriller TV series created by David Weil for Amazon Prime Video, with the Russo brothers. Recently, the World premiere of the series was organised in London where the Russo Brothers talked about their journey of 'Citadel.'

Talking about the world that they create with Citadel, Joe Russo of Russo Brothers shares, “It is a spy agency that we started decades ago and, intended to be independent of any nation so it can't be influenced by politics. And, its mission is to fight for the greater good for humanity. This show was five years in the making."

Joe said, “This is a globe-spanning show and, it was our mission to bring as much scale to it as possible and hence, our journey around the world to collect footage and the imagery for the show”.

Anthony shared, “The idea that Citadel is a global agency, is really at the heart of what the show is because Citadel is a global show. It's not only this first generation that is being debuted this month on Amazon called Citadel, the english language version, but we also have versions being developed in Italy, right now in Italian. We have a version being developed in India, as well and these are all going to live within the same narrative universe, the same spy universe. We are very excited about this.”

Joe further added, “It's a fresh story. The audience has no idea what's coming. We can surprise them at every turn and this is the show that is filled with surprises, nothing is what you expect. It's like an onion as you peel it back, and twists and twists on you. So, don't think you've got it figured out too early.”

Anthony then concluded saying, “We love the spy genre and you know, this was our opportunity as producers to help reinvent what that could be...bring a fresh version of it to the audiences and the way we look to do that is through our characters.”

The first season of the global series consists of six episodes, with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video India, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.