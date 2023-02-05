Salman Khan Gives a Shoutout to Debutant Actor Zeyn Shaw, Praises his Performance in 'Class'

New Delhi: Debutant actor Zeyn Shaw, who is impressing the audience across quarters with his impactful and promising performance in his first ever project 'Class', receives a thumbs up from none other than Superstar Salman Khan.

Creating a huge chatter across internet currently, Netflix's latest show 'Class' has been receiving a tremendous response from the audience all over. Notably, Veer Ahuja's character played by Zeyn Shaw has been talked about for the phenomenal character arc and the young actor's compelling performance.

Portraying one of the most pivotal and impactful characters of the show, Zeyn Shaw is receiving praises for his effortless performance as the rich, spoilt brat from Delhi, who is exposed to emotions and circumstances revolving around power struggles, class, caste and dark secrets of the elite, rich dynasties of Delhi.

Making his debut with Netflix's show, Zeyn Shaw has also received a thumbs up from Salman Khan himself, as the Superstar gave a shoutout to the young actor for his first on screen appearance saying, "Best Wishes".

Zeyn also penned a heartfelt note on his social media with BTS images capturing the journey of his character on the show saying, "It's been 2 and a half years but now you guys are officially a part of our CLA$$! Thank you guys for the love super proud of every single person associated with this project. Those of you who haven't got the chance to watch, go binge it now!! And for the ones who have, here's a little BTS. Don't worry, it's spoiler free"

Making mark amidst the ensemble cast of the show, Zeyn Shaw has showcased sparks of his talent, creating interest for his upcoming projects.