Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen's 'The Last Hour' trailer out - Watch

New Delhi: The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video unveiled the official trailer of The Last Hour, its first-ever Indian supernatural crime series. The web series stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in prominent roles.

The Last Hour trailer captures the viewer’s attention as it builds intrigue from the very start. The show sets the premise for a fascinating narrative to unfold with mystery and edginess intact.

Watch The Last Hour trailer here:



Talking about the show, Sanjay Kapoor said, "Having played a host of diverse roles in films over the last 26 years, I was thrilled when I was approached to be a part of this supernatural crime thriller to play the lead character of Arup. Working in The Last Hour has truly been an amazing experience for me. When Amit narrated the story to me, I had no second thoughts and just knew right away that I had to be a part of this show. I loved playing a Cop in this story which has a very unique concept and narrative. A story like The Last Hour deserves to be told to a wide audience and I’m glad that a global streaming giant like Amazon Prime Video will showcase our work to viewers across the world."

It has been created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz. Executive produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia, The Last Hour will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, 2021.

Raima Sen, who will be seen playing an interesting role in the web show, said, "I essay the role of a very mysterious character in The Last Hour, one that I really enjoyed playing. I was intrigued about the whole narrative and concept of the show when I heard the script. Also, this is the first time in my career I actually gave a screen-test and auditioned for a role. I remember being so nervous during the process and then so excited when I passed the test. I had a great time working with this ensemble act and we together made some great memories shooting in the North East. I am just so happy to be a part of this series."

Shahana Goswami, who is an OTT regular also shared her experience of working in 'The Last Hour'. "I am really enjoying being a part of the OTT space as there is scope for an actor to really go into the depth of a character and the storyline. With The Last Hour, I got a chance to play the role of a cop for the first time, which was really exciting for me. The series beautifully captures the scenic and picturesque locales of northeast India and explores the mysterious concept of Shamans. I feel the narrative of the series is sure to grip the audience’s attention, which is why I am really looking forward to their response", the actress added.