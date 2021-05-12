Sidharth Shukla all set to rule digital world as ALTBalaji’s ‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ finally gets a release date!

New Delhi: There's good news in store for all Sidharth Shukla fans! Bigg Boss 13 winner's digital debut with ALTBalaji’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ has finally got its release date. The web series will start streaming from May 29, 2021.

The big news was shared by Harleen Sethi, who featured in Broken But Beautiful season one and two alongside Vikrant Massey.

Not only that, but Harleen also updated her fans about the release date of the teaser, which is May 14.

ALTBalaji shared a video of the actress on their micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Sameera has a message for all you #BrokenButBeautiful fans! #Agastya’s poster out tomorrow. #BrokenButBeautiful3 show streaming 29th May on #ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor @1harleensethi @VikrantMassey @sidharth_shukla @realsoniarathee @SaritaTanwar.”

In another tweet, the team also talked about hard times and wrote, “We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times. @1111production3 @itsEhanBhat @Jahnavi @taniya_kalrra @nirajkothari @yukti86 @PriyankaGhose13.”

The video also revealed that on Thursday (May 13), they will unveil Sidharth’s character poster from the series.

The TV's heartthrob will share seen with newbie Sonia Rathee in the show, and it has already been making waves online. The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor will play the role of Agastya and Sonia will be seen as Rumi on the web show. The duo's sizzling hot chemistry is quite evident through their viral photos which were released by certain fan clubs some time back.