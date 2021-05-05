Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s sizzling chemistry in these unseen stills from ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ flood internet!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, will be soon making his digital debut with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3.’ The TV heartthrob will share seen with newbie Sonia Rathee on the show, and it has already been making waves online. A few fan clubs shared some pictures of the two and we can't keep calm!

The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner will play the role of Agastya and Sonia will be seen as Rumi on the web show. The duo's sizzling hot chemistry is quite evident through the latest photos which were released by certain fan clubs.

Check out the viral photos here:

Sidharth Shukla shot to fame by playing the role of Shiv in ‘Balika Vadhu’. He gained more popularity with his character of Parth in 'Dil Se Dil Tak' opposite Rashami Desai. The duo became one of the most talked-about on-screen couples of all time.

More recently, Sidharth hogged the limelight when he participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 13 and won the trophy. His chemistry with 'good friend' Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became a talking point, with fans trending #SidNaaz on social media.

The first two seasons of ‘Broken But Beautiful’ had Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles. Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has also crooned a special song and the teaser of the web series. The release date of 'Broken But Beautiful 3' is yet to be announced.