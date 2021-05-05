हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s sizzling chemistry in these unseen stills from ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ flood internet!

Sidharth Shukla hogged the limelight when he participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 13 and won the trophy.

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s sizzling chemistry in these unseen stills from ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ flood internet!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, will be soon making his digital debut with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3.’ The TV heartthrob will share seen with newbie Sonia Rathee on the show, and it has already been making waves online. A few fan clubs shared some pictures of the two and we can't keep calm!

The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner will play the role of Agastya and Sonia will be seen as Rumi on the web show. The duo's sizzling hot chemistry is quite evident through the latest photos which were released by certain fan clubs.

Check out the viral photos here:

Sidharth Shukla shot to fame by playing the role of Shiv in ‘Balika Vadhu’. He gained more popularity with his character of Parth in 'Dil Se Dil Tak' opposite Rashami Desai. The duo became one of the most talked-about on-screen couples of all time. 

More recently, Sidharth hogged the limelight when he participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 13 and won the trophy. His chemistry with 'good friend' Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became a talking point, with fans trending #SidNaaz on social media. 

The first two seasons of ‘Broken But Beautiful’ had Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles. Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has also crooned a special song and the teaser of the web series. The release date of 'Broken But Beautiful 3' is yet to be announced.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaActor Sidharth ShuklaSidharth Shukla filmsRashami Desai
Next
Story

Are you an OTT fan? Binge-watch these new web shows on Disney+ Hotstar starring Mandira Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar and others!

Must Watch

PT37M11S

Is oxygen and breath crisis in your city too?