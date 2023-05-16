topStoriesenglish2608991
Sohum Shah Shares BTS From The Sets Of 'Dahaad', Is 'Thankful' For All The Memories

His character arc and delivery of the same have left everybody impressed and this was after his performance in Talvar, we see him in the police uniform once again. 

New Delhi: Sohum Shah starrer Dahaad has been released and the star has delivered yet another impactful performance through his character Inspector Kailash Parghi. His character arc and delivery of the same have left everybody impressed and this was after his performance in Talvar, we see him in the police uniform once again. 

Taking to social media, Sohum Shah shares a bunch of pictures from the time he was shooting for Dahaad. He writes “Mandawa police reporting for duty E! Thank you @reemakagtil & @ruchikaoberoi for this wonderful experience and for helping me bring Kailash Parghi to life. @aslisona, @itsvijayvarma & @gulshandevaiah78 aap ke sath kaam karne mein bohot mazaa aaya, thank you for this amazing experience and all the memories!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@shah_sohum)

Ever since the web series has been launched, the critics can’t stop raving about Sohum Shah’a effortless and convincing portrayal of a cop. Meanwhile, on the work front, he has several interesting projects lined up for the coming time.

