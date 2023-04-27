Spies To Scintillating Lies - 7 Reasons Why You Must Watch Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel'

New Delhi: Citadel has been making waves across the world as the elite spy-duo have been globe-trotting from Mumbai to London and then on to Rome and finally to Los Angeles, for the world promotional tour of the series. When a stunning lead pair and the best creative minds come together, what can one expect? Chase sequences, forgotten identities, mysterious characters (and their intense chemistry), adrenaline-fueled stunts and so much more.

Audiences from across the world will be introduced to the ground-breaking spy verse, as Amazon Original Series Citadel premieres this Friday! With 2 episodes dropping on April 28th, here are a few reasons why you should stream this show this weekend.

Exceptional Star Cast

So for starters, Citadel features an eclectic mix of talented actors. The immensely talented global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads the series alongside Golden Globe award winner Richard Madden who both bring their A-game on! Joined by Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Stanley Tucci and the Academy Award-nominated Lesley Manville, this show has an irresistible star cast, which will have you hooked.

Mind-blowing Action

Citadel’s action-packed trailers have us intrigued and we can’t wait to watch more. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays Nadia Sinh said, “I think Anthony and Joe brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show. And we were really lucky to be able to work with people like that. I really think Nadia’s character’s a badass, and she comes from a place of trusting her body, and her instincts. And I got to explore a lot of that with the stunts that we did. Every time I would read new pages, the stunts would just get bigger and bigger and bigger. And it was amazing to be able to imagine that and then walk in the set and actually execute it.”

Sizzling Chemistry

While the audiences have seen their glamorous side on the premiere carpets, what makes the series even more exciting is the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Priyanka and Richard. Like Richard Madden said, “She wanted to mine these characters with [me]. We prod, poke and bring out the best in each other.” If that’s not enough for you to watch them waltz in action and romance then what will?!

Creative Geniuses

The Russo brothers were posed with the question - ‘Can you guys dream up a universe that everyone can play in the same sandbox together? Their response was Citadel - An interconnected global franchise, which according to them is a very noble and clever idea, and a potential new model for storytelling. Along with showrunner David Weil, the Russo Brothers have built a world that needs to be experienced. With a razor-sharp script, powerful performances, along with the best-in-class VFX and stunts, Citadel has all the ingredients to make it a winner!

All about action and drama

Elite agents of an international spy agency with no memory of their past, a rival agency with the objective to destroy the core of Citadel, the series is peppered with a lot of action, drama and at the heart of it, is also about two lost lovers reuniting. As quoted by Richard Madden, “I think oftentimes, we see shows that are 80% drama, 20% action, or vice versa. And this show aimed to be 100% of both. And I think that’s what we’ve managed to pull off, ‘cause, in the middle of these huge sequences with explosions and cars blowing up and all of that, I don’t want to spoil it for you, we have this really kind of intimate drama between these two characters and how they dance together.” An edge-of-the-seat action with a plethora of secrets and deceptions, Citadel is filled with all the thrills that make it impossible to look away from the screen.

Never seen before blockbuster scale

The scope of Citadel is expansive, with filming locations for shooting coast-to-coast in the U.S., from Oregon to Atlanta; with additional international locations including London; Morocco; and Valencia, Spain. As Citadel tech-genius Stanley Tucci mentioned in one of his interviews, “The scope of it is probably the largest-scale project I’ve ever done. I’ve done big movies, but I’ve never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity. And the technology. In other words, the technology within the series, but also the technology that’s used to make the series.”

A brand new universe

Citadel is the beginning of a new kind of landmark universe/franchise—one built on completely original IP—with interconnected stories that traverse the globe. Citadel marks the first time a Universe IP will showcase interconnected stories originating outside of the U.S. and from across the globe. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28 with two episodes followed by one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.