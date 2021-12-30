हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Squid Game' maker teases Season 2; third may be coming soon

Seoul: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the writer and director of popular Korean survival drama 'Squid Game', has discussed the future of his hit Netflix series.

During a new interview, Dong-hyuk teased that two more seasons of the thriller series are probably coming soon, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking with KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), Dong-hyuk said that he is in talks with Netflix about Season 2 "as well as season 3."

He went on to share: "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

Dong-hyuk added: "We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook."

Netflix confirmed the claims on the same day.

"It's true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for 'Squid Game', including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone," the streaming giant said in a statement.

Back in November, Dong-hyuk shared that he had been working on a Season 2 storyline.

"I do have a basic storyline for Season 2 - it's all in my head - and I am currently in the brainstorming stage," the writer-director said during a special screening and Q&A. "It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details."

Dong-hyuk didn't really say much about the potential plot in Season 2. However, he confirmed that the sophomore season would follow Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and his investigation of those behind the deadly, titular tournament.

Debuting on September 27, 'Squid Game' tells "an imaginative, unorthodox story in which 456 contestants risk their lives in a mysterious survival game -- involving multiple rounds of childhood games -- for a chance to win 45.6 billion won."

The show quickly becomes a global phenomenon.

It was officially named the biggest launch for a new show on Netflix, surpassing 'Bridgerton', after it reached 111 million viewers in less than a month.

Additionally, 'Squid Game' is among Netflix's Top 10 list in around 94 countries. The dystopian show is also the platform's first-ever Korean series to reach the No. 1 spot in the US.

