'Squid Game' Season 2 Gets Exciting, Adds 8 New Characters
Joining the second season are actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.
Los Angeles: Eight new actors have joined the cast of the popular Korean drama 'Squid Game'. As per Variety, new additions to the second season of the international hit series are: Park Gyu-young ('Sweet Home'), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim ('Be Melodramatic', 'Move to Heaven'), Lee David ('The Fortress'), Lee Jin-uk ('Sweet Home'), Choi Seung-hyun ('Tazza: The Hidden Card', 'Commitment'), Roh Jae-won ('Missing Yoon', 'Ditto'), and Won Ji-an ('D.P.'). Take a look at the new addition.
Lee Jung-jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor ever to receive an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in 'Squid Game'.He was only the fourth Asian actor ever to win in any of the Emmy performance categories, and the first to win the drama award for a non-English speaking role.
During his acceptance speech, Lee said, "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea."
Netflix is also building on the show's success with the upcoming reality competition series "Squid Game: The Challenge," where contestants will compete in games featured in the scripted version in order to win a cash prize. The show is due to debut in November.
