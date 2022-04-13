Washington: Streaming giant Netflix has released the first full-length trailer of season four of ‘Stranger Things’.The three-minute-long intriguing trailer sees Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) enter high school, while Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) are in California. Set to a looping version of the pulse in Journey's `Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),` the crew navigate their different surroundings, and a new supernatural threat surface, forcing them to once again confront the horrors of the Upside Down.

"Your suffering is almost at an end," an ominous voice says. "A war is coming. Your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of a storm. I don`t know how to say this other than just to say it -- without you, we can`t win this war," Eleven is warned.

As previously reckoned, the trailer teases a much darker comeback as it unleashes a bunch of monsters old and new. Hopper (David Harbour) is revealed to be alive, but imprisoned in Russia and forced to fight a Demogorgon with a ragtag group of soldiers. And the final seconds of the trailer shows what appears to be the big bad of the season: a human-Demogorgon hybrid that can speak.

`Stranger Things` season 4 has two release dates with the first four episodes arriving on May 27 while the next set of episodes arriving on July 1, as per the trailer.

`Stranger Things` stars a large ensemble cast, with Brown, Harbour, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Sink, Schnapp all returning from previous seasons along with Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn and Eduardo Franco join the cast this season.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently announced that the show`s fifth season will be it`s last.The Duffers executive produces along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek and Iain Paterson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.