Sumeet Vyas Talks About his Latest Series 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke,' Says 'I was Very Happy, Satisfied'

New Delhi: 2023 begins on an exciting note with the trailer release of its next original series, ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’. Directed by national award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, the show stars Regina Cassandra as a strong and dedicated IPS officer, alongside Sumeet Vyas, Barun Sobti, Chandan Roy, Mita Vashisht Deepika Amin, and Sandeep Dhabale. A tribute to the IPS officers of India and their selfless work, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke streams on ZEE5 from 26th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

During an exclusive chat, Sumeet Vyas spoke about his character, his experience and what were his takeaways from the role.

Q- Any memorable memories from this series that you would like to share?

A- I think the most difficult and perhaps the most rewarding scene was the interrogation scene. I had read the scene before when I read the entire script but obviously when you start shooting you forget how long and heavy those scenes have panned out. The day we were shooting, I didn’t know we were shooting that particular scene. I was not really prepared or geared up to do it but it made sense because I didn’t have any preconceived notion about how I am going to enact it. I spontaneously read the lines and performed the scene. A lot of credit goes to Srijit Mukherji because he lets the actors express themselves and motivates them to explore newer things. I was able to do that because I didn’t have any set preparation or method hence the result was organic. In the end, I am hoping it turned out pretty well. I was very happy, satisfied but extremely exhausted because it was a pretty long scene.

Q- We always take back learnings from things we do in life and especially with actors, every character teaches them a thing or two. What learnings did you take back from your character in this show?

A- I hope I haven’t learned or grasped anything from Tauriq because his agenda in life is something I personally disagree with in real life. For instance, if I had to take something from his personality I would borrow his patience. Tauriq is extremely patient and sharp. He doesn’t react immediately to things. He observes, wonders and breathes before his next move. In that sense, he is a very clever character, and I would love to take some of his qualities home.