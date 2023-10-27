NewDelhi: OTT giant Prime Video unveiled the highly awaited trailer for the exciting Indian reboot of the iconic Japanese game-show Takeshi’s Castle. The rib-tickling trailer gives the viewers a preview of what’s in store for them. Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam’s alter ego ‘Titu Mama’ takes us through the nostalgia-filled game show’s format and introduces us to the main characters, including the great Takeshi Kitano. In the trailer, Bhuvan Bam as ‘Titu Mama’ is seen paying tribute to the show's seasoned commentator and beloved fan-favorite, Javed Jaffrey, along with a nod to his iconic film, "Jajantaram Mamantaram’’. Takeshi’s Castle is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Returning after more than three decades, this brand-new version of the cult-classic game show retains all the eccentric, adrenaline-fueled elements of the original version. The new version on Prime Video will premiere with eight episodes that will stream exclusively for viewers on Prime Video in India from November 2.

Watch the trailer here:

Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam, who will be voicing the show as a commentator said, “Takeshi’s Castle has been an integral part of my formative years and the commentary by Javed sir is etched as a core memory that still cracks me up every time I think of it. So, when I was presented with the opportunity to be a part of its reboot, my excitement was boundless. As I previewed the new version, glimpses of which can be seen in the trailer, I decided that Titu Mama from BB Ki Vines, with his desi accent, uncle-next-door personality and unique perspectives, would be the perfect fit to provide commentary to this show’s reboot. I am thankful to Prime Video for giving me this chance to work on a show that was my go-to comfort watch. I sincerely hope that the audience will cherish the game-show reboot, and my narration in it.”

Takeshi’s Castle is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2023. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, special discounts every day for the first 1000 customers renting titles on the Prime Video store and 'Diwali Special Offers' for customers with up to 50% discounts across several Prime Video channels.