The Family Man actor Sharad Kelkar gets threats saying 'Srikant and Suchi ke beech mat aao'!

New Delhi: Talented actor Sharad Kelkar played Arvind in the much-appreciated web series The Family Man and The Family Man 2. The actor in his latest interview revealed the kind of buzz both the parts of the series has had on fans and also on how much people liked it.

For the unversed, he plays the character of Arvind, who is Suchi's friend and makers left a subtle hint of them having a relationship when they head to Lonavla. However, the mystery is till date kept intact on what happened between Suchi and Arvind in Lonavala.

Sharad Kelkar told Spotboye.com that he even gets death threats, "I get these messages daily like ‘Srikant and Suchi ke beech mat aao, jaan se maar denge tumko’, and I get a lot of threats too. So, I have got used to it."

Sharad said that fans have various theories related to the show. "The theory in the first season became so big that Arvind is Zulfiqar actually, for whom the mission was done, and now so many memes are being made every day, like when Arvind and Suchi were in Lonavala, Chellam sir was watching us, or when Srikant was in Chennai, me and Suchi were dancing on the beach. They are damn funny and so creative, and it’s going in the favour of the show."

Interestingly, actress Priyamani had previously added that she too got a lot of hate messages where fans asked her why she betrayed Srikant, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

The Family Man is directed by Raj and DK and its second season The Family Man 2 streamed on Amazon Prime Video in June. It marked the digital debut of South star Samantha Akkineni in a pivotal role. The show will reportedly be back for a season 3 and the buzz is already high.