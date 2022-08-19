New Delhi: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been able to create quite a buzz ever since it was announced, and now that the release of the series is not so far away,the excitement among the fans is at its peak. The much anticipated series will premiere on Prime Video on September 2nd, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English, along with multiple other international languages.

In the run-up to the release, Amazon Prime Video hosted a spectacular Asia-Pacific premiere in Mumbai for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Attended by the series’ cast: Rob Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Charles Edwards, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Nazanin Boniadi, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sara Zwangobaniand and showrunner JD Payne.

The cast and crew made a dramatic entry on the carpet in true Mumbai-style in a collection of brilliant and colourful autorickshaws, reflecting the rich, cinematic universe of the series. The huge premiere was attended by some of the most well-known figures in Indian entertainment, including Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kabir Khan, Nikhil Advani, Bani J, Rasika Duggal, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Jim Sarbh, and many others. The premiere kicked off with an address from showrunner JD Payne, followed by thunderous applause from the packed auditorium.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had its Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai as part of a worldwide tour that included included premieres in Los Angeles, Mexico City, and London. On September 2, 2022, two episodes of the Amazon Original series will be released on Prime Video. Thereafter, new episodes will be released every week in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English, in addition to many other foreign languages.