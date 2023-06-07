The Night Manager 2 Trailer: Sobhita And Aditya's Chemistry Wins Hearts, Fans Call It A Match 'Made in Heaven'

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is on the rise with every single project that she is working on. She is currently foraying into the best leagues of actresses in India and with back-to-back interesting projects dropping from her incredible line of work, Sobhita is enjoying a phenomenal reign in the hearts of the audience.

Recently, the trailer for ‘The Night Manager’ Part 2 was dropped and the internet went berserk after seeing the sizzling chemistry she has shared with Aditya Roy Kapoor. Not being able to keep their calm, netizens have showered tons of praises for both Sobhita and her co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor for sharing a fiery chemistry.

Check out fan reactions here:

“Show me more chemistry than Sobhita and Aditya in recent times. hoping for the rise and rise of these two fantastic actors from here on!” says one. Another writes, “Sobhita and Aditya setting everything ablaze with their chemistry” A user wrote, “Excited for this show Aditya, anil & Sobhita” Another netizen says, “Love from Sri Lanka Adhitya shobhitha you guys are amazing” An excited fan comments, “Yes series itna jaldi ana chahiye next part.. 2-3 saal baad nehi.. 2-3 mahiyne mai. Thank you, Disney”

After enticing everyone in season one, Sobhita is all set to steal the show yet again in Made in Heaven 2 and The Night Manager 2. Additionally, her fans across the world cannot wait to watch her in “Happily Ever After’ and in the Hollywood venture ‘The Monkey Man.’