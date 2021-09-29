‘The whole family was homeless’: Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi recalls financial woes

New Delhi: Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame actor Pratik Gandhi has opened up about his financial struggles in an interview. The actor revealed that his wife suffered from a brain tumor, his father had cancer and there came a time when his family became homeless. Pratik however says he did not lose hope despite all the adversities.

“Financial trouble, financial crisis, medical trouble, I've seen it all. But I never experienced a moment of breakdown or self-doubt, somehow. I'm the kind of person, the moment I see issues, I tend to think about the solutions. And that's how my mind is trained,” the actor told Bollywood Bubble.

He further added, “I guess everybody goes through this. There were some medical emergencies at home, be it my wife's brain tumour operation, my father's cancer. Eventually we lost him in 2018. Buying a house in Mumbai is a big deal. Even after a decade of being in Mumbai, there was a time when we didn't have a house, suddenly the whole family was homeless.”

Pratik also shared that it was a tough decision to switch to acting when you have a family to support. “You struggle at that time, you manoeuver yourself, your emotions, and the whole family. And when you have a full-fledged family and you decide to quit your stable job and get into something like this, that is another struggle.”

Pratik Gandhi got overnight fame after featuring in the hit web series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. The actor will be seen appearing in a special episode of Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor also has the film Bhavai, Amazon miniTV short film Shimmy, and Disney+ Hotstar's Six Suspects in his kitty.