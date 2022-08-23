Trailer of much-anticipated series 'Jungle' is finally OUT- Watch

New Delhi: Jungle follows the connected lives of several strangers, each facing their own struggle, viewed through the prism of UK rap and drill music, and giving a perspective on an often unseen world.

Prime Video, today released the official trailer for the highly anticipated UK Original six-part scripted series, produced by Nothing Lost, 'Jungle.' It will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on 30th September.

Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive. As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them, they come to the realisation that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence.

The series will be told through a unique blend of music and dialogue, working alongside creatively ambitious cinematography and design to create a tilted, timeless version of today’s London and bring to life a compelling and complex narrative.

The series will feature some of the UK’s top drill and rap artists, including Tinie Tempah, Big Narstie, Unknown T, Jordan McCann, Jaykae, IAMDDB, Double Lz, Bandokay, M24 and over 20 more artists, and looks to capture a very different side to an often told story. Portrays the city through compelling visuals, whilst detailing the many perils and dangers involved in day-to-day life in Inner City London and ultimately conveying a bigger message about the true value of life.

'Jungle' is produced by Nothing Lost. The Creators and Executive Producers are Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti.