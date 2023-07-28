Trailer Of Raj And DK's Guns & Gulaabs To Release On This Date

One of the most anticipated series of the year, Guns & Gulaabs, is making headlines for its stellar cast. A few days ago, the release date of the series was announced. Guns & Gulaabs will be streaming on Netflix from August 18. Helmed by filmmaker duo, Raj and DK, the web series will bring together Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav. On July 28, Netflix unveiled a clip to announce the release date of the trailer of Guns & Gulaabs. The trailer will be unveiled on August 2.

Trailer Announcement Of Raj And DK's Guns & Gulaabs

Raj and DK's Guns & Gulaabs is a gangster comedy that is set in the 90s. As per the official description, the series will depict “love and innocence though it is set in a world of crime.” Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao are collaborating for the third time for the series. Earlier, they worked together in Shaitan and Badhaai Do.

While tweeting the release date, Raj and DK, on their official Twitter handle, wrote, “Welcome to the quirky, crazy and exciting world of Guns & Gulaabs! We can’t wait to get you the trailer on August 2... only on Netflix!”

Guns & Gulaabs’s Intriguing Teaser

The intriguing teaser of the series was released last year in September. In the teaser, we can see Rajkummar Rao crying and pleading while driving a wrench into someone’s head. He, while narrating, says, “Exploring the dark side that lives within every man.” Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, can be seen playing the role of a policeman.

Rajkummar Rao’s Craft Is A Benchmark, Says Gulshan Devaiah

Earlier, while speaking about working with Rajkummar in Guns & Gulaabs, Gulshan Devaiah said, “His craft and career are benchmarks for us and he’s an inspiration for all. I have immense respect and admiration for Raj, he’s a flag bearer of sorts for a generation of actors. He blackmailed and assaulted me in Shaitan, we romanced in Badhaai Do and let’s just leave it as a surprise as to what we’ll be up to on-screen this time around.”

Raj And DK’s Work

Raj and DK are primarily known for their series, The Family Man, which was released on Prime Video. The series received rave reviews and is still listed in the top 10 web series of India. The duo’s next project is the Indian version of Citadel. It features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.