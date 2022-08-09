New Delhi: WATCHO, one of India's fastest growing OTT platforms and known for providing viewers with new and interesting content, today announced to host 34 Korean Web-Series dubbed in Hindi on the platform.

With the motto of '#RozanaKDrama” WATCHO will release 3 hours of Korean content every day from its exhaustive Korean content library. The shows - ranging from drama, action, and romance to sci-fi - promise to keep its millennial viewers entertained and hooked. With this, WATCHO is one step closer in democratizing international content for mass Indian audiences by offering Korean shows dubbed in Hindi.

A total of 650+ hours of Korean content will be released sequentially, with new episodes being streamed on the platform every day.

The exciting line-up of shows spans various genres —romance, corporate conspiracies, family drama, fantasy, adventure, and sci-fi amongst others. The first in the line-up is 'Welcome 2 Life', - a fantasy drama that tells the story of a selfish lawyer who helps people who want to take advantage of the law. One day, he has a mysterious car accident and is drawn into a parallel world.

In addition to these, the line-up also features some of the leading dramas like 1% of something, Extraordinary You, Kairos, and Flower of Evil among others.

Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, WATCHO offers many original shows including web series like The Morning Show, Happy, Bauchare-E-Ishq, Happy, Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur, Papa Ka Scooter, Aghaat, Cheaters - The Vacation, Sarhad, Mystery Dad, JaalSaazi, Dark Destinations, It's My Pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Chhoriyan, and Rakhta Chandana along with also having original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook and Bikhare Hain Alfaaz.

WATCHO presently provides over 35 plus original shows, 300 plus exclusive plays, and 100 plus live channels in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.