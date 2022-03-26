Weekend OTT Watch: 5 reasons why ZEE5 Original Bloody Brothers can't missed

ZEE5 original series Bloody Brothers is a six-part comedy/ thriller series. Filled with unexpected story twists, a ruthless bad guy, and page-turning anxiety are all common features of thrillers that one will get to witness in this series.

Here are the TOP 5 reasons why Blood Brothers should be on your binge-watch list this weekend:

Bloody Brothers Plot

A late-night hit-and-run, the death of an elderly man, and an ill-advised act of concealment throw the lives of two temperamentally different brothers into disarray. The heroes in Bloody Brothers fight to keep things to their capacity as they try to conceal their deeds from the accident.

Thriller with no hardcore bloodshed

To the audience who loves to watch a good thriller without a lot of blood-shed, the ZEE5 web series, Bloody Brother is one for you. It relies on persistent restraint, with no blowouts, gunfights, chases, or heavy-handed confrontations. It doesn't move at a breakneck speed. Vikash Nowlakha, the director of photography, frames the slow crackle in a non-flashy manner that does not detract from the person on-screen while generating the required visual mood. The pictures live and breathe, allowing for a constant sense of intrigue.

Good Cast

A good cast always does justice to a good script. A cast like Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub, Satish Kaushik, Shruti Seth, Tina Desai, Maya Alagh, and many more are the reason to make Bloody Brothers worth watching, who aren't afraid to let their devious and scheming sides take centre stage which makes it worth a watch.

The story keeps you engaged

The two brothers are constantly on edge, not only with the people around them but also with each other, even while the elder one seems to be unconcerned - is darkly hilarious and, as a result, all the more powerful till the very end. From both sides, the familiar sentiments between them are frequently tinged with sarcasm and cynicism. Bloody Brothers, which is neither frenzied nor visibly fast-paced, manages to keep one's attention throughout because of its tonal consistency and the high quality of the performers.

Unexpected End

The series begins with both Brothers reuniting after a long separation in a wedding reception party. We see right away that Jaideep Ahlawat, as Jaggi, is more successful than his brother, and that he even buys a book store for Daljeet, played by (Zeeshan Ayyub). People may believe that, in the end, Jaggi is the one who manipulates everyone and saves himself from crime. However, they will surprise the audiences for sure.