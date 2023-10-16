When Shah Rukh Khan Visited Mona Singh On Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi Sets With Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Mona Singh is undeniably one of the most prominent names in the Indian entertainment industry today and so good to say since her debut. The actress etched a delible mark on the hearts of the audience and has made a distinctive place for herself on television, digital platforms, and big screens. The actress has completed 20 years in the Indian entertainment industry and has proved her highly esteemed talent every time she appears on the screen. Be it her debut show 'Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahi', blockbusters '3 Idiots', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', or the recently released 'Kafas' or 'Made in Heaven Season 2', she relentlessly rules over the hearts of the masses.

Mona's popularity isn't restricted to the masses, but there are a few leading names in the industry who are fans of her exceptional talent, and one such name is Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

Recently, in an interview given to the leading portal, Mona Singh shared an incident when Shah Rukh Khan, along with his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, visited the sets of her debut project 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi'. Speaking about the incident, Mona said, "Shah Rukh Khan visited the set of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin with his children. Tab Aryan chotu sa tha, Suhana choti si godh mai thi and Shah Rukh sir humare saamne khade the (That time, Aryan was very small and even Suhana was just a toddler). And I literally froze."

She further added, "I was in my Jassi's costume at that moment and wished he could see me as I truly look, not just in my character since he didn't know how I actually looked like in reality. Shah Rukh sir came to me and mentioned, 'My kids love you'. The actress further added, "Shah Rukh then said the kids only eat their food after listening to your title track."

This clearly indicates that, solely based on her talent, she has crossed the barriers and pushed herself into the big league. Right from her debut, the actress has always been a consistent performer and ruled the hearts of the audience.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Mona Singh will be next seen in 'Kaala Paani', a survival drama set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Netflix series is created and co-directed by Sameer Saxena and follows several characters stranded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, after the outbreak of a mysterious illness. The series also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel and Vikas Kumar lead the cast along with Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar and Poornima Indrajith.