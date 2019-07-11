close

Birds

50 birds die of mysterious disease in Bihar

Officials of the forest and animal husbandry departments said that the deaths of the 50 birds has surprised them as they had apparently fallen from the trees and died.

Representational image:Pixabay

Patna: At least 50 birds have died of a mysterious disease in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district in the last two days, officials said on Wednesday.

Most of the birds died in Lakshmi Nagar locality of Muzaffarpur.

According to district officials, an investigation has begun into the cause of the deaths. Some local residents said that the birds died during the spell of rain.

