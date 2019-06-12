Auckland City declares a climate emergency

Auckland: Auckland city council voted to recognize the urgency for action on climate change by declaring a climate emergency on Wednesday.

"By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council's intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making," says Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, reported Xinhua news agency.

Members of Auckland Council's Environment and Community Committee voted to join a growing community of cities around the world who have formally and publicly recognized the urgency for action on climate change by declaring a climate emergency.

"Our declaration further elevates the importance of an immediate national and global response to address our changing climate," said Auckland City Councilor Penny Hulse, chair of the Environment and Community Committee.

Recent research commissioned by the Auckland city council showed that Auckland's annual temperature is rising, rainfall patterns are changing, and coastlines are being increasingly impacted by ongoing sea level rise.

Auckland's ambitious targets and leadership on tackling climate change have earned C40 Innovator City status from the global C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and the council is a signatory of the New Zealand Climate Leaders Coalition.

"Auckland's Climate Action Framework and the plan we develop from that is a critical part of meeting our responsibilities," Mayor Goff said.