Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre inspired by strong women

It is a platform for women to share their stories of grit, determination and breaking stereotypes. 

Anita Dongre inspired by strong women

New Delhi: Fashion designer Anita Dongre says she has faced numerous challenges throughout her career, but she always found inspiration in the strength of women around her.

Her label AND has launched videos of women and their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges through their initiative 'ANDiRISE'.

"Having faced a number of challenges throughout my career, I have always found inspiration in the strength of women around me. The ANDiRISE platform is a beautiful amalgamation that commemorates these inspiring women who have overcome hardships in life through hope, courage, and wisdom," Dongre said in a statement. 

It is a platform for women to share their stories of grit, determination and breaking stereotypes. Four videos have been launched as part of the initiative, and they include international swimmer and fitness enthusiast Rujuta Bhatt; the 'Modern Sufi' creator Vani Kabir, IT professional and aspiring life coach Manisha Mangret; and architect, writer and founder of Moms & More Namrata Kalia.

 

Anita DongreANDFashionANDiRISE
