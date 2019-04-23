close

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is the eternal sunshine in this yellow dress—See pics

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor starring south star Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The B-Town fashionista Sonam Kapoor recently turned heads in her bright yellow maxi dress. She looked like eternal sunshine in the attire and aced her airport look.

The stunner of an actress's summer dress with yellow sandals and black sunnies made her a super suave attraction and paps couldn't be happier spotting their favourite celeb in town. Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sonam was last seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film was a sensitive take on the same-sex relationship and Sonam played the lead role. The movie also starred Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and south sensation Regina Cassandra in pivotal parts.

Recently, Sonam and hubby Anand Ahuja's pictures went viral on the internet where the doting husband was seen tying her shoelaces. Fans loved the chemistry between the two, hailing the duo high in setting major relationship goals.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor starring south star Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The movie is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Fox Star Studios.

 

 

 

