3 whiskey cocktails perfect for your thanksgiving dinner

New Delhi: There are lot of options available in whiskey and with those come, multiple opportunities to explore the unique tastes of whiskey through cocktails. If you notice, you will find out that most of the cocktails are prepared using similar ingredients which mainly includes whiskey.

1. APPLE CIDER WITH JD FIRE

INGREDIENTS:

½ lemon

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 ice cubes

45 ml Jack Daniel's Fire

235 ml apple cider

INSTRUCTIONS:

Rim the glasses.

Juice half a lemon. Carefully pour the juice onto a plate or in a small container. Add the sugar to another plate or container.

Gently dip the rim of a clean glass in lemon juice, then in brown sugar. Make circular motions to coat the rim evenly.

Add the ice cubes to a glass. Pour the Jack Daniel's Fire into the glass or cocktail bowl. Fill it with apple cider. Give it a stir with a spoon or a cinnamon stick.

GARNISH: 1 cinnamon stick, 1 apple cut in slices

2. TENNESSEE TODDY

INGREDIENTS:

60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

15 ml honey

15 ml lemon juice

120 ml hot water

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.

Add honey and lemon juice.

Pour in 1/2 cup hot water and stir.

Garnish with whole spices like cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise.

3. TENNESSEE COFFEE

INGREDIENTS:

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

1 Mug Coffee

1 tsp Brown Sugar

Coffee Creamer

Whipped Cream (Garnish)

Coffee (Garnish)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.

Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.

Top with whipped cream and coffee.

Stir and enjoy

GARNISH: Whip Cream and Coffee