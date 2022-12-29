A Responsible Cheers to the New Year!

New Year’s Eve parties are planned to be a night to remember, but our alcohol choices often make them one of those that we have no memory of. Here’s how you should switch that around this year—choose your drink for the night that doesn’t result in repentance on the first day of a new year.

If beer is everyone’s all-time favourite beverage this year, there are endless reasons why it should be your preferred drink. The versatility of beer is unmatched; its low alcohol content makes it a responsible drink to stay clear of mishaps, enjoy the party to make memories you’ll never forget, and open your eyes in the new year without any hangover.

With the emerging trend of cocktails, beer-cocktails are the new hot thing you can try at your new year's parties. Bring out the bartender in you and sway the party with innovative cocktails that will make you steal the show. Beer and chakna are a perfect match—enjoy those savoury peanuts, chips, and dips while sipping on your favourite pint of beer. Little steps towards making your parties better, more responsible, and fun all at the same time.

Another reason beer should be your first choice is that it is a healthier option than other hard liquors. With the world changing every year, it has become extremely important to not miss any opportunity to take care of your wellbeing, so why compromise that at a party? When you can simply choose an alternative, such as beer, that is just as good and much healthier!

Whoever said it, said it right. Beer does make everything perfect and better! It’s the old-world charm of the beverage that never really disappoints, but rather takes the night to heights that make us create memories of a lifetime. With friends and family by our side, we feel a buzz that gives us all the New Year feels while keeping our responsibilities intact. Something about beer makes the evening flow as smoothly as its taste.

So, what is stopping you from picking up kegs of beer for your New Year's Eve parties this year and turning it around for a brighter and better New Year ahead?