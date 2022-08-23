A sassy place with exotic food and gorgeous vibe-- Sassy Oscar, Noida!

New Delhi: Friends are a big part of our lives and staying connected to them is another important thing one has to do. But, in today's busy times, it is very difficult to keep track of each other so why not just sit down at a cafe and discuss all the happenings with some delicious food and amazing ambiance.

Noida's Gardens Galleria Mall is everyone's favourite when it comes to choosing pubs and cafes for friends' lunches and dinners. But, the place is filled with many choices, how to choose the perfect one for your squad? We have your answer!

'Sassy Oscar,' first floor, Gardens Galleria Mall is the perfect spot for your cosy get-togethers with friends.

Sassy has the perfect vibe for you and your group of friends or cousins, you can have a delicious meal with the best ambiance and a totally amazing DJ. The place also hosts LIVE performances almost every night for their customers and it is true bliss.

The menu has exactly what you are looking for, the perfect taste, the best dishes, and the actual pocket-friendly prices. Everything is made and presented with love and the aura of all the dishes will make you fall in love.

Sassy Oscar, Noida is definitely the place you are gonna come to again and again for all your lunch/snack/dinner plans.

The exotic vibe of the place surely speaks for itself and no matter what you think of the timing, you are not stopping in just one drink!

Where- Sassy Oscar, Noida

At- Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida Sector- 38

Cost for two- Rs. 2,000 approx.