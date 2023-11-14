In the vibrant tapestry of Indian festivals, Bhai Dooj stands out as a celebration of the unique bond shared between brothers and sisters. Falling on the fifth day of Diwali, this auspicious occasion is a testament to the enduring love, camaraderie, and unbreakable bond between siblings. As families come together to honor this special relationship, a quintessential part of the festivities is the exchange of heartfelt gifts and, of course, indulging in delicious traditional sweets.

One such treat that holds a special place in the hearts of many during Bhai Dooj is the delectable Bal Mithai. Originating from the picturesque state of Uttarakhand in northern India, Bal Mithai is a sweet confection made from roasted khoya (reduced milk) and coated with white sugar balls. Its distinct flavor and unique appearance make it a popular choice during festive occasions, and Bhai Dooj is no exception.

Bal Mithai Recipe

For the festival tomorrow Jaybir Negi, Pastry Chef at The Deltin, Daman shares an easy recipe for Bhai Dooj and the festive season.

Ingredients

· 17 grams khoya

· 1/2 cup and 3/4 teaspoon granulated sugar

· 417 grams sugarcane

· 1 and 2/3 teaspoon butter

Cooking directions

• Heat a non stick pan over medium flame to prepare this delicious recipe.

• Add the khoya and dry roast until brownish in color.

• Add in the can sugar and mix until dark brown in color.

• Mix at the same time to avoid burning. Grease a clean tray (or a plate) with butter and transfer the cane sugar and khoya mixture to the tray.

• Spread the mixture evenly.

• Let the mixture cool. Cut the mithai into desired shapes (rectangles or squares) and coat it with granulated sugar 1.

Bhai Dooj, with its emphasis on love and friendship, becomes a joyous occasion where families come together to celebrate the beautiful tapestry of relationships.

Bal Mithai, with its unique flavor and cultural significance, adds a delightful touch to the festivities, making the occasion truly special and memorable for all involved.