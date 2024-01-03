Craving Ice Creams In Winter? Tips And Hacks To Host Ultimate Weekend Party

Winter is often associated with hot chocolate and fireplaces, so why not spice things up and organize a memorable winter ice cream party for your friends and family? Consider this: swift air, warm blankets, and an endless supply of delightful frozen treats such as ice creams. Sounds amazing right? Here's how to throw the ideal winter ice cream party that will have everyone asking for more.

In an interaction with Zee News English, Shuchi Jain, Founder at Zimero- handcrafted ice cream brand shares tips and tricks for throwing a vibrant weekend party for your friends and family.

Shuchi Jain says, "First and foremost, set the tone. With fairy lights, cushy pillows, and a playlist of everyone's favorite winter tracks, you can create a cozy mood. Consider it like changing your environment into a winter wonderland but with a mouthwatering touch of ice creams and your favorite desserts. Let's talk about flavors now. Picking a variety of traditional and seasonal ice cream flavors to satisfy your taste buds may add a cherry on top for your celebration."

- Ice-cream flavors like Dark chocolate, bourbon brownie, or DIY-ing Sundae at an ice cream party is more than a fun activity- it is a ritual. If you’re unsure about these flavors, you can get a trial pack for tasting these flavors. For an added touch of lavishness, put up a DIY topping station with crushed candy canes, hot fudge, and whipped cream.

- Don't forget about the classics: hot drinks. While your guests are enjoying their frozen treats, provide a selection of hot beverages such as spiced apple cider or gourmet hot chocolate. It's the ideal complement to the ice cream's cool sweetness.

- Engage your guests with fun activities. What about a friendly ice cream-tasting test or a sundae-making competition? Encourage everyone to experiment with different flavor combinations and share their newfound flavor discoveries.

- Keep it simple with cozy seating arrangements that allow everyone to comfortably gather around the ice cream spread.

- Share your tales, play board games, and enjoy one another's company. Lastly, end the night on a sweet note by sending guests home with a little ice cream-inspired party favor, like a small jar of homemade hot fudge or a cute ice cream scoop. You can also use ice cream packs for a gifting purposes to your loved ones.