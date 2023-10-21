Destination Wedding: 4 Gorgeous, Sustainable Locations For Intimate Weddings

Picture a beautiful wedding setting in sublime wilderness with starlit skies and magic twinkling in the greens. Or along the lush tropical banks of exquisite flowing rivers. Perhaps on a beautiful beach with no crowd but your loved ones.

No compromise on the luxury factors, the cuisine or the heart-warming, intuitive, immaculate service. How about adding a meaningful, insightful experience that takes your celebrations a few notches higher? And all done responsibly with utmost respect to the local environment and people.

Here are a few offerings that inspire and deliver on that promise!

Aramness, Gir

The only boutique property designed by Nicholas Plewman Architects and Fox Browne Creative of the sought-after luxury African lodges fame, Aramness encapsulates the essence of Gujarat in equal measures of authenticity and luxury. 18 acres of fruit orchards, teak forests, water bodies et al makes a magnificent canvas for celebratory settings while 20 luxurious individual and family kothis with private plunge pools and unobstructed views of the Gir forests gives the oomph factor.

The kitchen curates menus from Kathiyawadi to Junagadh districts as well as other Indian and international fares. Known for crafting unique safaris with encounters of Asiatic lions, leopards and choursinghas, the lodge can serve quite an experience to make your celebration even more special! Perfect for that intimate gathering of about 50 people.

Samode Safari Lodge

While the Rajputana-opulent Samode Palace has hosted many celebrity weddings, few know of the brand’s wildlife lodge in Bandhavgarh. Matching hospitality, cuisine, and luxury levels with the Palace, the lodge goes an extra mile with its intimacy levels with elegantly-designed cottages that showcase murals of local Gond art, all modern facilities, and awe-inspiring Central Indian jungle experiences – a.k.a tiger and sloth bears among many others are the heroes.

The Lodge is discreetly located away from crowded lodges and hotels and adjoins the buffer zone. Named one of the 10 world’s best wildlife lodges by CNN, Samode Safari Lodge makes for a great destination for a super intimate wedding.

Chittoor Kottaram

A wedding at Chittoor Kottaram is what fairytales are made of. This 300-year-old divine residence built by the Rajah of Cochin sits along the Kochi backwaters and was used as the royal family’s spiritual getaway.

Restored to its former understated elegance Lady Hamlyn of The Helen Hamlyn Trust, the single-key mansion of 3 bedrooms and living quarters across 2 floors makes for a beautiful space for the couple and family and intimate indoor festivities. An aesthetic swimming pool has been designed around the lines of a temple pond while centuries-old trees and vines delicately adorn the large front lawns and backyards.

Celebration set in the backyard with tropical greens, sweet bird songs, whispers of the backwaters, and the CGH service makes for a spiritual experience. Curated in all its details including the groom and bride’s entry through the waters on a pretty boat or a ferry transfer for guests from CGH Earth’s historic hotel, Brunton Boatyard to the palace, Chittoor Kottaram can accommodate up to 150 guests.

Tilar Siro, Andamans

Fancy a wedding with some adrenaline rush of white sandy beaches and thrills of the waters? Look up Tilar Siro in the Andamans for a wedding done uniquely. Located in Havelock facing open Andaman waters – unlike most other resorts, Tilar Siro is perfectly situated to access the dreamy Vijayanagar beach.

Engage in the most intriguing guided inter-tidal walks to see hidden shore life and sign up for diving and snorkeling activities to offer guests some truly memorable experiences.

The tropical ambience at the plush eco-resort is complemented by an array of traditional and international cuisine, as well as world-class services. With 25 well-appointed stilted rooms for guests, a sophisticated contemporary sea-facing villa with a private pool for the couple, all modern facilities of a beautiful pool, and a spa along with forest trails, marine activities, and nature walks at hand, Tilar Siro makes for a super intimate wedding done differently.