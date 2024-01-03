Dreaming Of A Fairytale Wedding? Check Out These 5 Luxurious Destinations

From choosing the best outfits to look your best on your D-Day to plan your wedding at the most gorgeous and beautiful destination, wedding preparations and chaos are so real. But, at the end, it’s all about the celebration of love, bonds, care, trust, togetherness, and happily ever after. If you have ever imagined your wedding around the mountains and rivers, or at a beach with floral arrangements on the sand, it’s time to make those plans and let them come out of the dreams in reality.

Undoubtedly, intimate weddings at different locations have become increasingly popular in India. The idea of tying the knot with one’s soul mate in a different dreamy location with classic decorations, unique stalls, exotic foods, and clothes decidedly has a charm. If you are planning to have your wedding at the most gorgeous place and experience luxury and comfort at the same place, here are the 7 wedding venues to not forget adding in your list of ‘I said Yes’ destinations.

Raffles, Udaipur

Settled on its own private island, lapped by the gentle waters of Udai Sagar Lake, and surrounded by the verdant Aravalli Hills, Raffles Udaipur is an ideal option for the couples, who all are planning to have a big fat wedding and experience the luxury at its best. The property has spacious rooms, and suites, both are a soothing blend of Indian and European influences with the majestic views of the Baroque garden and the lake.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal Pradesh

Located in Parwanoo, The Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort offers a luxurious comfort amidst the majestic Shivalik Ranges. It is a perfect wedding destination, especially for couples in Delhi-NCR. The resort surrounded by lush green mountains and provides you an opportunity to experience the stunning views all around to make you big D-Day even more beautiful and memorable.

Shiv Vilas Resort, Jaipur

Set amidst beautiful gardens, Shiv Vilas Resort is an ideal option for those who would like to experience luxury and comfort at the same time. The property offers rooms and suites that are perfect for relaxation, conversation, and bonding. It has a variety of rooms, including maharaja suites, luxury suites, regal suites, regent suites, elite rooms, elegant rooms, and more. The entire theme of the resort has been holding an essence of royalty since 2006. Everyone can fall in love with its eye-catchy architectural building.

The Leela Palace, Udaipur

If you are a person, who is will to take care of your every single detail to make your D-Day special and transform it into a memorable experience, The Leela Palace is a place for you to choose and make it an addition to your list of options. Perched on the banks of the Lake Pichola, this palace offers breathtaking views and an opportunity to guests to experience royal living of majestic times. It offers all modern amenities, spacious rooms finely appointed with artifacts and furnishings that represents the handicrafts of Rajasthan, and also has a beauty salon that can take care of your guests to look their best during the time of your wedding.

Park Hyatt, Goa

Do you want sundowner wedding? So, Goa is the perfect destination to get married at with llove of your love. And when it comes to Goa, you can’t miss out on counting Park Hyatt Resort and Spa at all! This 28-1cre waterfront resort inspired by 17th century Indo-Portuguese architecture can be considered as your dream destination. They also offer excellent facilities, altogether with breathtaking views overlooking a sparkling lagoon and manicured lawns. They also provide a separate check-in section for all your wedding functions.