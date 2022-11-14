Eat THESE fruits if you have dengue fever

New Delhi: The Dengue virus causes severe illness and fever. This illness is spread to people by the bite of a mosquito carrying the pathogen. The patient with dengue fever requires rest, attention, and a nourishing diet. As the mercury hits high during our battle with dengue, fruits can be our best friends. Fruits are a rich source of phytochemicals with a variety of therapeutic qualities. Fruits provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote a variety of essential bodily processes, such as preserving intestinal health and increasing immunity. Low platelet count, anemia, tiredness, and fever are all treatable by consuming fruits.

To decimate the dengue virus within the body, some fruit that can be consumed for consummate health benefits are:

The kiwi counter

Vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin K, and zinc are all abundant in kiwis. A high concentration of antioxidants and fiber is also replete in it.Carica papaya and kiwi fruit have been shown to have a strong therapeutic efficacy on Dengue fever and other associated symptoms in a trial using combination treatment. Thus, adding kiwi to one's diet, either whole or in the form of kiwi juice, has the effect of increasing platelets, and thus improving one's immune system. In India, kiwi fruit is cultivated so infrequently that it must be imported. By importing the highest-quality kiwi from New Zealand, Australia, and other kiwi-producing nations, some of the top importers of fresh fruit in India, are ensuring that India has adequate kiwi supplies during this grueling dengue season.

The pomegranate promise

Pomegranate contains an abundance of antimicrobial polyphenolic flavonoids. It is rich in essential nutrients and minerals that provide the body with the energy it requires. Pomegranate consumption alleviates feelings of fatigue and exhaustion. Being an abundant supply of iron, it is particularly healthy for the blood. It also aids in the maintenance of a normal platelet count, which is necessary for dengue recovery.

The apple advantage

The all-embracing advantages of apples are well known as they are very nourishing and nutritious and have immunity invigorating properties. Being a delectable delight, they are packed with fibers and antioxidants to the core. Anemia in dengue patients can be detrimental. Apples fight anemia and the antioxidant increases the platelets. Patients can eat them raw or as apple juice. Apple has both caffeic acid and chlorogenic acid, the two phenolic acids that have the potential anti-dengue property.

The orange altruist

Dehydration and soaring body temperatures are the two main allies of dengue when it attacks a host body. Oranges house a good amount of vitamin C that acts as a hydrant, combats exhaustion, and fabricates the body with fighting immunity against the virus. Scoparone, a phytochemical found in oranges, has a very known role in treating dengue-based immunological problems. A cup of orange juice can bolster the immune system of a dengue patient greatly.

The dandy dragon fruit and its magic

The dragon fruit is as aesthetically packed as they come from nature's lap. The beautiful looking fruit is a ferocious beast against dengue fever just like its name. It is saturated with effective antioxidants, phytonutrients, lycopene, and fibers. It also contains wholesome amounts of phosphorus and iron content. Overall, it helps to improve cellular immunity and prevents the perilous dengue hemorrhagic fever.

The pristine sip of coconut water

Hot temperature, sore throat, and an itchy body are very common during dengue. The solution to counteract all of these is simply sipping coconut water. It is immensely beneficial when battling dengue-based dehydration as it comes with wealthy amounts of electrolytes and vital nutrients.