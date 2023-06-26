Eid al-Adha 2023: Make Badami Mutton Korma In 10 Easy Steps, Recipe Inside

New Delhi: Bakri-Id is an annual festival celebrated by the Muslim community globally, which is also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’. This year, the festival is observed on 28 and 29 Jun'2023. It falls on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the Muslim calendar, the festival holiday commences on the sunset of the earlier day and is observed on a similar day.

Here's an easy recipe for Badami Mutton Korma by Chef Aditi Dixit, CYK Hospitalities for you to enjoy on Eid al-Adha this year.

INGREDIENTS

To roast and grind to a paste

• 4-6 Clove

• 1-inch Cinnamon

• 6-8 Black Peppercorns

• 3-4 Green Cardamom

• 2 Black Cardamom

• 10-12 Cashew Nuts

• 15-20 Almonds

• 1 cup Browned Onion

For the curry

• 4 tablespoon Ghee

• 3 tablespoon Oil

• 1 kg Mutton (Curry cut)

• 4 teaspoon Ginger Garlic Green Chilli Paste

• 1 cup Curd (Whisked with 1 tablespoon maida.)

• 2 tablespoon Coriander Powder

• 2 teaspoon Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

• ½ teaspoon Turmeric Powder

• ½ teaspoon Cumin Powder Salt to taste

• 10-12 strands Saffron (Soaked in 2 tablespoon water.)

• 2-3 drops Kewra Extract

For Garnish

• 3 tablespoons Almond Slivers, roasted.

• 10 -15 Mint leaves

• Ginger Julienne

• Green Chillies, Fried

• Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

To roast and grind to a paste:

• Roast all the whole spices and nuts until they turn slightly brown and fragrant.

• Add them in a blender along with fried onion and add 1 tablespoon water to make a coarse paste.

For the curry:

• Heat oil and ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan.

• Add mutton pieces and fry on high heat for 8-10 minutes.

• Add the masala paste and ginger garlic chilli paste and fry for 3-4 minutes.

• Now add yogurt, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and salt and fry for 3-4 minutes.

• Add 2 cups of water and cover the lid until mutton is cooked well.

• Cook the meat for 60 - 75 minutes.

• Add saffron soaked in water and mix well.

• Add more water if required and cook for some more time, lastly add kewra water and mix.

• Garnish with almond slivers, ginger juliennes, mint leaves, coriander leaves & green chillies & serve hot with khameeri roti or pilaf.