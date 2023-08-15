Enjoy A Delectable Special Lunch With Your Family At These Mumbai Eateries

This year marks India's 77th year of Independence. To commemorate this occasion, IANSlife has compiled a list of fantastic eateries in Mumbai where you may enjoy a delectable lunch. Make the most of this special day by visiting these eateries for their unique meals.

The Sassy Spoon: Saffron Menu

Your taste buds are in for a treat as you explore the flavours of the world, accompanied by exciting new desi dishes. One can indulge in an extensive array of Tandoor specialities, including the mouth-watering Cottage Cheese Stuffed Kulcha, the mildly spiced Paneer Khurchan Stuffed Naan served with mint chutney, and the rich Butter Chicken Kulcha served with pickled onions.



Take your pick from their range of biryanis, including Dum Aloo Kashmiri Biryani, Paneer Tikka Masala Biryani, or the Mutton Rogan Josh Biryani, which is slow-cooked to perfection. This special pop-up menu also features mouth-watering delicacies from all across India, like the OG Bombay Chaat, a blend of coal-roasted corn, chor garam, red chilli powder, and parmesan cheese, the succulent Mutton Galouti, and Mutton Seekh Kebab, the fan-favourite Chicken Tikka, and more that will transport you to the streets of Mumbai, Delhi, and beyond.

Zaika Fun Dine

Ignite your taste buds with the fiery explosion of flavours found in the Firecracker Paneer or satiate your desire for fusion cuisine with the Butter Chicken Tacos, all in celebration of Independence Day. The Spicy Cheese & Chilli Cigar Rolls tantalise with their perfect balance of crunch and spice, while the Bangkok Chilli Prawns offer a captivating taste of the East.

For a touch of Italian sophistication, savour the Basil-infused Aglio e Olio, or delve into the flavours of Myanmar with the Burmese Khao Suey. Come celebrate this special day with our exquisite Continental offerings, crafted to take your palate on a delightful journey!

Demy – New menu

Immerse yourself in Italian, Mexican, Korean, Thai and Chinese cuisines at Demy Cafe & Bar with their new menu, and let your taste buds experience flavours like Truffle Avocado Toast, Quesso Fondita, Demi Burrata, Kung Pao Chicken Bao, Korean Tofu Bao, Bruschetta Pizza and many more.

Desserts like Crème Brule with Burnt Honey Mousse, The Rocher Rium, and Sticky Date and Walnut Cake with Toffee Caramel Sauce and Poached Pear are great ways to end your dinner.

Bluebop – Monsoon menu

Carefully curated with unrivalled attention to detail and inspired by the tantalising flavours of the seasons, this extraordinary culinary experience is bound to send your taste buds into a wild frenzy of excitement. Immerse yourself in the irresistible warmth and sheer delight of our Cheese Fondue, with every dip sending your taste buds into a frenzy of pure bliss!

Their Mexican Sizzlers are destined to whisk you away to Mexico's vibrant streets, flooding your senses with a symphony of spices and sizzling sensations! And for the daring food explorers, they present to you the sensational Wild Mushroom Cappuccino, an ingeniously unique twist on a beloved classic.

Neuma – Lunch menu

The menu is a rendition of Chef Viraf's culinary style that reflects his profound respect for ingredients and his meticulous focus on technique.

Some of the key ingredient-led delicacies include Warm White Asparagus, Truffle Capellini, Braised Cabbage, Pork Belly, Seared Chicken Legs, and Braised Lamb, among others. Chef Viraf has also retained some of the patrons' favourite dishes, including the Beetroot Tartare, Galette, Tofu Salad, Black Bean Hummus, Mushroom on Toast, Avocado on Toast, Brie, Burrata, Mushroom Ajillo, Breads, Crab Cakes, and a selection of desserts.

The menu’s pivoting point is the controlled proportions for each dish which grants the diner the to explore more delicacies and celebrate the flavours & ingredients of each meal. Each dish in the new lunch menu is distinctively unique, similar to the non-intimidating yet laid-back ambience and vibe that Neuma offers - bright, comforting and a perfect spot for all things delicious!

Nonna’s - New Cocktail Menu

Nonna's, India's first original sourdough pizzeria, is thrilled to unveil its latest and most exciting addition to the menu - Sip Italiano! A celebration of the Italian way of life, Sip Italiano brings you an exquisite range of Aperitivos and Cocktails that perfectly complement our beloved Neapolitan sourdough pizzas.

Aperitivos, a beloved Italian tradition, is the heart and soul of this enticing menu. Picture yourself relaxing at a cafe in Naples, savouring delightful drinks that awaken your taste buds and lift your spirits - that's exactly what Sip Italiano delivers!

The Aperol Spritz, a delightful blend of Aperol, prosecco, and a splash of soda, harmoniously complements the bold flavours of our sourdough pizzas, leaving you yearning for more. The captivating allure of Campari Spritz, a tantalizing fusion of Campari, Prosecco, and a touch of soda, elevates the taste of sourdough pizzas with each sip.

The Negroni Sbagliato is a tantalising twist on the classic, where the effervescence of Prosecco dances with Campari and sweet vermouth, creates a blissful pairing that surprises and delights. Treat yourself to the sunny essence of Italy with the Garibaldi cocktail, a zesty fusion of Campari and fresh orange juice, perfectly complementing the flavours of our sourdough pizzas with a vibrant citrus-infused joy.

For a taste of summer passion, savour Si Nonna's Italian take on Sangria, a tantalising medley of red wine, fresh fruits, and a hint of spice, adding an extra layer of excitement to your pizza experience. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to relish the best of Italy, as our cocktails and pizzas come together in perfect harmony at Nonna's - Vivi la vita all'italiana

Millo - Monsoon menu

Are you ready to surrender yourself to the irresistible allure of our delightful offerings? Come and indulge in the blissful delights that await you at Millos Monsoon Specials!

They've got a mouthwatering Chestnut Galouti that is so luxuriously luscious, it'll make your taste buds dance with joy. And if that's not enough, their Italian Tartine is a pure delight that will have you coming back for seconds. But wait, there's more! Brace yourself for the zesty Palak Patta Chaat and the oh-so-tantalising Lahori Paneer Tikka that will make your mouth tingle with excitement.

And if you're a fan of spicy food, the Cottage Cheese Chilly will give you a fiery sensation like no other. Don't forget to try the heavenly Tabasco Rice with its delicious layers of flavour. And for dessert lovers, the Chocolate Almond Cake is a slice of pure heaven that will leave you wanting more.

Millos Monsoon Specials are not just ordinary dishes, they're an exciting journey for your senses that will leave you craving more!

Blabber: Sushi Menu

Sushi lovers can now rejoice as Blabber has curated a scrumptious selection that will excite your taste buds! Get ready to be blown away by classic favourites like the mouthwatering Philadelphia Roll and the vibrant Rainbow Sushi to exotic creations like the tantalising Enoki Mushroom Roll and the divine Shemji & Asparagus Roll. The best part? You can dive into all these delectable sushi options without a single worry about any dietary restrictions.

Taftoon - High Tea Menu

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, a distinctive Indian restaurant in Mumbai owned by Pankaj Gupta, is located in BKC & Powai. The restaurant's kitchen is run by not one but three master chefs that hail from different regions of India, bringing a variety of cultures, authenticity, and uniqueness to the menu.

Rainy days and a great snack to go with your chai - the simple pleasures of life! If there’s anything that truly celebrates the essence of monsoon is spices and savouries, chai, and adda!

This monsoon, come a slow time down at Taftoon in the company of your loved ones with our High Tea Specials like Kathal Ki Chapli, tantalising Kulchas and Kheema offerings, as well as Taftoon's Signature Toasties with options like Raan, Chicken, and Jackfruit.

