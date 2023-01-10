Fortune Inn, Noida review: Luxury with comfort at its best is served at this property of ITC group!

New Delhi: Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group have many properties all over India. The best ones are in Delhi NCR, which are followed by the newbies too. Fortune Inn, Noida is one of the chicest corporate hotels one will ever come across. A place for everyone, everything at amazing prices.

The fancy hotel with a very humble staff takes care of all the business and private needs of their guests. The rooms are spacious and have amazing views. Even the wardrobes are so comfy that you will wanna stay at least one day more. The beds have the most comfortable feel, they are so cosy that you will fall asleep as you lay down.

This hotel has an amazing vibe, a classy ambiance and definitely amazing people to be around. Starting from the GM to the staff, everyone is super humble, sweet, patient and nice with the guest. One can never feel not-at-home here at Fortune Inn.

The hotel has business-purposed conference rooms built for professional and private business meetings and conferences. The banquets are very spacious and well-decorated too. The hotel has two banquet halls, One is so big that it can be parted into two if needed, for two small parties. For open parties like birthdays or cocktails, there is an open area that is well-decorated and gives out a major vibe for an under-the-stars party.

Luxury with comfort is hard to find today, but one can assure you that Fortune Inn, Noida will not disappoint you at any level. From comfort to luxury; from food to spa; from gym to pool; from bar to patisserie, this place has everything.

The hotel offers an array of culinary delights and sumptuous buffets at their restaurant Zodiac, an all-day dining, multi-cuisine restaurant. There is an excellent selection of spirits, wines, and beers to be paired with a variety of finger foods in a contemporary setting at the chic bar, which makes for an ideal venue to relax.

All those who find solace in the spa experience can indulge in calming massages and beauty therapies by trained specialists, and the fitness conscious can hit the fully equipped gymnasium. Fortune Inn, Noida has something for everyone.