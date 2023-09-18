Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Try These Easy-To-Make Prasad Recipes With Pistachios

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is just around the corner. This auspicious occasion is incomplete without the mouthwatering sweets and we have three super easy recipes for you to try this year for prasad. Try these easy-to-make-at-home recipes by Chef Najmieh Batmanglij and Cobi Kanani.

DATE PIE

YIELD

15 pieces

INGREDIENTS

FILLING

1 cup coarsely chopped raw American pistachio kernels

3 cups pitted dates



ROUX

1 cup oil or unsalted butter

1½ cups unbleached all-purpose

flour, sifted



DUSTING

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

½ cup confectioners’ sugar



GARNISH

1 cup ground pistachios or toasted shredded coconut

INSTRUCTIONS

In a wide skillet, toast the pistachios over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes, shaking the skillet back and forth. Set aside and allow to cool. Stuff each date with a few pistachio kernels. Arrange the dates, packed next to each other, in a flat 9-inch pie dish. To make the roux: In a wide, deep skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, add the flour, and fry, stirring constantly for about 15 to 20 minutes until the mixture is a golden caramel color (beware to neither undercook or overcook the flour). Spread the hot roux over the dates, pack down, and smooth out with the back of a spoon to create an even surface. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon, cardamom, and confectioners’ sugar. Sprinkle evenly over the pie while still warm. Sprinkle the ground pistachios evenly over the surface. Allow to cool thoroughly. Just before serving, cut in small pieces (traditionally diamond shaped). Carefully arrange these on a serving platter or serve on the same plate.

SAFFRON PUDDING

YIELD

8 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 cup rice

½ teaspoon sea salt

7 cups water

2 cups sugar

¼ cup oil or unsalted butter

½ cup raw American pistachio kernels

½ teaspoon ground saffron dissolved in 2 tablespoons hot water

1 tablespoon ground cardamom

½ cup rose water



GARNISH

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons slivered almonds

¼ cup candied orange peel, chopped

2 teaspoons chopped pistachios

INSTRUCTIONS

Clean and wash the rice, changing the water several times. Drain. In a large pot, combine the rice and salt with 7 cups of water, and bring to a boil, skimming the foam as it rises. Cover and simmer for 35 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the rice is quite soft. Add the sugar, stirring constantly with a long, wooden spoon for 5 minutes until the sugar has dissolved. Add the oil, pistachios, saffron water, cardamom, and rose water. Stir well. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 50 to 60 minutes or until you have thick, smooth pudding. Remove from heat and immediately spoon the pudding into individual serving bowls or a large bowl. Decorate right away (before the pudding has cooled) with cinnamon, almonds, orange peel, and pistachios. Allow to cool at room temperature, then chill in the refrigerator. Serve the pudding chilled.

HOLIDAY PISTACHIO BARK

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs. white chocolate

1/2 cup chopped American pistachios, divided

1/2 cup chopped dried cranberries, divided

1 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Melt white chocolate in the microwave at 30 seconds intervals, stirring between sets

2. Mix in 1/4 cup pistachios and 1/4 cup dried cranberries

3. Spread the mixture in an even layer on a parchment-lined tray and sprinkle with the remaining pistachios, cranberries and pink salt

4. Freeze for 30 minutes

5. Cut into squares and serve